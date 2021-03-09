Paresh Rawal says 'V for Vaccine' after taking COVID-19 jab, has message for PM Modi

The list of names who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine dose is growing as the second phase of the inoculation drive crossed a week. The latest to take the first step for immunity against the coronavirus was actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal. The veteran actor conveyed his gratitude to scientists who invented the vaccine, doctors and healthcare workers.

Paresh Rawal takes first COVID-19 vaccine

Paresh Rawal posted a photograph on his Twitter handle, where he was dressed casually, removing his mask for the click. Posing with a ‘V’ symbol beside the doctor, the Hera Pheri star wrote that it stood for vaccines. The former Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as India crossed vaccination for over 2 crore citizens, while also sending Made-in-India vaccines to countries around the world.

On the professional front, Paresh Rawal was last seen in the movie Coolie No 1, that released last year. He had played the role of Sara Ali Khan’s father in the movie starring Varun Dhawan. He will next feature in the sequel of his own popular comedy film Hungama, which stars Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash.

Other actors related to politics who took the vaccine included Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Hema Malini, and leader Kushboo Sundar. Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan was among the others who received the vaccine. Saif Ali Khan, Satish Shah, Radikaa Sarathkumar have also received their first dose, and are required to take the second dose.