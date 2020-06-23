Paresh Rawal Says Army & Police Should Be Called 'Heroes', Suggests Alternate For 'actors'

Veteran actor and ex-MP, Paresh Rawal has an interesting suggestion for the terminology that we use for actors and armed forces. Through his tweet on Tuesday, he stated that our next generation will know the actual meaning of real heroes if we start calling the Indian Army and police officers 'heroes'. The film industry veteran also said that the word 'actors', whom we commonly refer to as 'heroes' now, should be replaced with the word 'entertainers'.

We Should Start Calling Actors As 'Entertainers' And Our Army & Police As 'Heroes' for Our Next Generation To Know The Actual Meaning Of Real Heroes !!! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 23, 2020

The Hera Pheri actor also had a loud and clear message for e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon and others in the wake of the 'Boycott China' movement. He reacted to the news of 20 Indian soldiers being martyred in the violent face-off with the Chinese Army along the Line of Actual Control at Galwan valley, Ladakh.

Paresh Rawal took to Twitter to share his thought for e-commerce websites like Flipkart, Amazon, and Snapdeal, requesting them to put a disclaimer on Chinese products. Using the hashtag ‘Boycott Chinese Products’, the actor wrote that he had the right as a customer to know the origin of his purchase.

Hello Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and all the other online merchants, if you are selling Chinese goods, kindly ensure that you put a disclaimer on them. As your customer, I would like to know the origin of the product that I am buying.#BoycottChineseProducts — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 18, 2020

Galwan valley incident

On an intervening night between June 15 and 16, the Indian Army and Chinese Army personnel were involved in a massive clash instigated by the Chinese, resulting in the martyrdom of at least 20 Indian soldiers, with China taking between 35-45 casualties, as per at least three accounts which Beijing has been tight-lipped about in the guise of 'goodwill'.

On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed that the entire Galwan Valley was a part of Chinese territory. These claims were dashed in a detailed statement by India's Foreign Ministry, which read that China's claims were "exaggerated and untenable" and that it was not in accordance with China's previous position. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment, action or counteraction.

As per sources, the Chinese Army also suffered casualties, including the death of a Commanding officer. The attack was reportedly initiated by the PLA troops, leading to a fierce hand-to-hand battle.

