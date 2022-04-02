Paresh Rawal Talks About Filling In For 'finest Human' Rishi Kapoor In 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Fans are celebrating Rishi Kapoor's commendable journey in Bollywood with his last film Sharmaji Namkeen, which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on March 31, 2022. The film chronicles his life as Brij Gopal Sharma, a retired man who eventually discovers his passion for cooking, also facing string rejection from society and his son. Following the actor's demise in 2020, makers roped in Paresh Rawal to fill in for the late veteran.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal recalled the 'emotional moment' when he was asked to take the film further, calling Kapoor the ‘finest human being’ he ever came across. He mentioned that he wanted to make sure to conclude the project without 'vandalizing or any disrupting his presence'.

Paresh Rawal talks about filling in for Rishi Kapoor in 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Recounting the experience, Rawal mentioned that he can't express it in 'practical terms'. "It is the last film by one of my favourite co-stars. And what a film it is for any actor! And for an actor to depart without completing it….baap re baap! It's a nightmare," he added.

He revealed that he came on board the project as he felt deeply concerned about the producers. Further remembering his bond with the veteran, the Hera Pheri actor spoke about their collaborations in Aa Ab Laut Chalen among others. "I am just there to complete his dream,” he concluded.

For the uninitiated, Sharmaji Namkeen was halfway through when Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer. Written and directed by Hitesh Bhatia, it also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina and others in pivotal roles. The official synopsis of the film reads,

"B. G. Sharma is a 58-year old widower, one of the millions of faceless people in this mundane routine called life". "One fine day, the company he was working for, lays him off. Thud! Life comes to a standstill. Sharma struggles to cope with this beast called retirement. He keeps finding ways to stay relevant but only ends up getting in his sons’ ways. Until one day, he comes into contact with a bunch of merry women. They rekindle in Sharma, a passion for cooking and chutzpah in general, that helps him find his true calling in life."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIMEVIDEOIN)