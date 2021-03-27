Paresh Rawal Testing COVID Positive To Priyanka Chopra's New Restaurant : See Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Paresh Rawal tests COVID positive to Priyanka Chopra Jonas' restaurant Sona officially opens today, many events made headlines on March 27, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Paresh Rawal tests COVID positive

Paresh Rawal took to his Twitter to inform his fans and well-wishers that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. He also urged all those who must have gotten in contact with him to get tested as well. The actor had taken the first jab of the vaccine on March 9.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' restaurant Sona opens

Priyanka took to her Instagram to announce that her New York-based restaurant has been officially opened for the public. She shared a series of pictures of the delicacies that are on the menu. Along with that, she also shared a couple of photos showcasing the interiors of the restaurant. In the caption of the post, she wrote, What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!”

Urvashi Rautela's mother Meera Rautela’s reply to a troll

Meera Rautela took to her Instagram to share a video with the slow-motion effect. She is walking towards the camera stylishly and is donning a gorgeous white saree. A troll called her ‘sasu maa’ and asked her if she had plans to enter as a heroine in Bollywood. in the comment on the post. To this, Meera replied by saying that they should not misunderstand her and has no plans of coming to Bollywood.

AR Rahman lands in language row

At the audio launch of his upcoming film 99 Songs, AR Rahman was welcomed on the stage by the anchor in Hindi by saying, “Mai aapka hardiik swagat karti hu”. This translates in Hindi as “I heartily welcome you on the stage”. Upon being welcomed on the stage in Hindi, Rahman feigned shock and surprisingly asked the anchor by “Hindi?” His reaction did not sit well with netizens.

Raj Babbar on rising COVID cases in Maharashtra

Raj Babber tweeted that the COVID-19 virus has gotten generous with Maharashtra in its second wave. He also mentioned that the rising cases should be of importance. He further said that other agreements can take a back seat for a while.

Image courtesy- Paresh Rawal Twitter and @priyankachopra Instagram

