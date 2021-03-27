Paresh Rawal Tests Covid Positive; Anupam Kher & Several Others Wish Him Speedy Recovery

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to wish Paresh Rawal a speedy recovery from coronavirus. On March 26, 2021, Paresh Rawal announced through his social media account that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Paresh Rawal also requested everyone who came in contact with him in the last ten days to get tested for the Coronavirus.

Anupam Kher wishes Paresh Rawal a speedy recovery from coronavirus

On learning about Paresh Rawal testing positive for coronavirus, several celebrities wished him a speedy recovery. Anupam Kher through his social media account that he recovers soon and wrote, "Get well soon my friend@SirPareshRawal Love and prayers always!". Check out his tweet below:

Several other celebrities like Vivek Agnihotri, Ashoke Pandit, and Abhishek Jain also wished him a speedy recovery. Fans also poured heartwarming messages at his tweet and wished that he gets well soon. Check out some of the tweets below.

Praying for your speedy recovery @SirPareshRawal bhai.

Get well soon . #COVID19 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 26, 2021

Please take care @SirPareshRawal bhai and be back in action soon. https://t.co/wxP5FLU4du — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 27, 2021

Please take care sir. — Abhishek Jain (@cinemanabhishek) March 26, 2021

Paresh Rawal had taken the first dose of the vaccine on March 9. He shared a photograph on his Twitter in which he can be seen showing a 'V' symbol. He also wrote that 'V' stood for the vaccine. The actor also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the arrangements for the COVID-19 vaccine.

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. ðŸ™Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

The vaccination process is complete only after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. Paresh Rawal's diagnosis also showed that one does not get immune to the coronavirus in between doses. The second dose of the vaccine needs to be taken in between an interval ranging from 28 days to 8 weeks depending on the type of vaccine taken. The Centre has also revised the interval for the Covishield vaccine between 4-8 weeks.

Several other stars of Bollywood like Ranbir Kapoor, R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Milind Soman have also recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Previously some other celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Harshavardhan Rane, Tamanaah Bhatia, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Aftab Shivdasani, Sara Khan, Himansh Kohli, Genelia D' Souza, and Parth Samthaan have also tested positive for the Coronavirus but have now recovered.

Source: Anupam Kher's Instagram / Paresh Rawal's Twitter