Paresh Rawal Tests Positive For COVID-19 Weeks After Taking First Dose Of Vaccine

COVID-19 continued to catch stars of the film industry in its recent surge and the latest was Paresh Rawal. The actor, who had taken his first dose of the vaccine, termed it as ‘unfortunate.’ He also urged people who had come in contact with him to get tested.

Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19

Paresh Rawal announced the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on Twitter, while requesting those who met him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested.

Wishes for a speedy recovery came in from the celebrities of Bollywood. This included Anupan Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Ashoke Pandit, among others.

Paresh Rawal had taken the first dose of the vaccine on March 9. Sharing a photograph showing a ‘V’ symbol, he had then written that ‘V’ stood for vaccine. The Hera Phera star also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the vaccine-related developments in the country.

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. ðŸ™Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

The vaccination process is complete only after receiving the second dose and Paresh Rawal’s diagnosis showed that one is not immune to the virus between doses. The second dose has to be taken after an interval ranging from 28 days to 8 weeks, depending on the type of vaccine taken, with Centre revising the interval for Covishield to 4-8 weeks.

Among the other stars of the film industry who recently tested positive for COVID-19 include Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Milind Soman. Previously, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others recovered from the virus.

Maharashtra's COVID surge

Meanwhile, Mumbai, where the film industry is based, reported a record rise of daily COVID-19 cases as 5,513 cases were registered on Friday. The tally recorded on the previous two days were 5,504 and 5,185 were also records. With the latest figures, the total number of cases in the city has risen to 3,85,628 and the addition of nine deaths on Friday took the fatality count to 11,629.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by a massive margin,, after it recorded 36,902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, The tally was the higest since the outbreak of the pandemic. The total number of cases in the state now stand at 26,37,735.