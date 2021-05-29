Paresh Rawal's Birthday Quiz: So, How Well You Know The Actor And His Popular Characters?

Paresh Rawal's movies have seen him play varied roles, including a feared outlaw or an average human person who is a part of a marginalized section of Indian society. Throughout the course of his elaborate career, Paresh Rawal has delivered performances that have been deemed as memorable by millions across the globe. If you're someone who has enjoyed Paresh Rawal's movies, a quiz based on the films that he has been a part of and the characters that he has played thus far might be of interest to you. All one has to do is match the character description that is a part of the question section to the correct character name from the answers section. One can take the Paresh Rawal quiz to find out how well does one know his work.

Paresh Rawal's birthday quiz:

1) A cynical and atheist shopkeeper who eventually learns to believe in the divine:

a) Kanji Lalji Mehta

b) Suneel Dutta

c) Teja Mehta

d) None of the above

2) A political leader as well as a father to one of the biggest stars in India

1) Kanjurbhai Mehta

2) Sunil Dutt

c) Baburao Ganpatrao Aapte

d) Hasmukhlal

3) A village-dwelling industrialist who is forced to relocate to the city upon the request of his wife

a) Dr. Ghunguroo

b) Govind Bharadwaj

c) Tukaram Patel

d) Radheyshyam Tiwari

4) A financially struggling trader who finds a golden goose in a seemingly deaf and mute man who is on the run

a) Tukaram Mehta

b) Gundya Mama

c) Firdaus

d) None of the above

5) A real-life Indian government official who played a hand in the 2016 surgical strike against Pakistan

a) Ram Gopal Bajaj

b) Suleiman Bhai

c) Govind Bhardwaj

d) Manilal

6) A househusband who suddenly finds himself in the company of an outlaw who is wanted in several jurisdictions

a) Manilal

b) Baburao Sheth

c) Chunilal

d) Suneil Dattatreya

7) A secretary like figure to a wealthy family who is infamous for asking too many questions

a) Chintamani

b) Hasmukhlal

c) Sawaalraj

d) Shanilal

8) A visually challenged senior citizen who faced a personal tragedy and mistakes the leader of a group of friends that come to live in his house to be his relative

a) Teja Mama

b) Saumya Rajadakshi

c) Somnath

d) Tikku Ali Sayed

9) A well-known doctor who is looking to get his nephew married to a woman of their collective liking

a) Dr. Ghunguroo

b) Zandulal

c) Mandulal

d) None of the above

10) An average Chawl dweller who is fed up with his non-paying tenants and eventually find a way to make millions as a result of someone calling him accidentally

a) Teja

b) Baburao Ganpatrao Apte

c) Nandulal

d) Tikku Ali Sayed

Answers: 1-a, 2-b, 3-d, 4-b, 5-c, 6-a, 7-b, 8-c, 9-a, 10-b

