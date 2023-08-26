Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple | Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chopra visited the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on August 26 where they sought blessings of the divine. The spiritual trip to Lord Shiva's jyotirlinga came during the auspicious month of Sawan.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are reported to tie the knot in September this year.

They got engaged in Delhi's Kapurthala Huse in the presence of family members.

Reportedly, they may wed in Udaipur or New Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha perform puja at Mahakal temple

On August 23, the Chamkila actress landed in New Delhi, where her fiance Raghav Chadha resides. The couple travelled to Ujjain to offer prayer at the Mahakal Temple today (August 26). A video of the couple from the temple premises was shared on social media.

In the video, Parineeti was dressed in a cotton saree while the AAP leader donned a dhoti. They performed the traditional puja at the main temple premises and sought blessings from the priests.

Parineeti-Raghav's visit to Golden Temple

Before their visit to the Mahakal in Ujjain, the couple also travelled to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. They offered prayers at the Gurudwara and even performed seva.

The couple took to their special media accounts to share the photos from their visit.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to wed in September?

Before making their relationship official, the couple was spotted at various public places together. The couple kept their relationship a secret before exchanging rings in an official ceremony. They have not divulged details of their wedding till now. However, media reports suggest that the couple will tie the knot in Udaipur in late September. The wedding ceremony is reported to be followed by a reception in Delhi. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.