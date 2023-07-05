Parineeti Chopra Has An Epic Reaction To Paps' 'shadi Kab Hai' Question | Watch

Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines after her engagement with the AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The couple recently visited the Golden Temple together, after scouting wedding venues in Rajasthan. With uncertainty about the date of their wedding, Parineeti’s reply to the paparazzi's question about the same is going viral.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra is soon to get married to Raghav Chadha.

The couple recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar together.

The date of their wedding is not disclosed yet.

What does Parineeti Chopra have to say about her wedding date?

Parineeti was recently spotted on a casual outing in Mumbai. The Gold actress was spotted by the paparazzi who hounded her with questions about her wedding date. Her response to the question is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, the Ishaqzaade actress can be seen chuckling at the questions about her wedding date. When a member from the paparazzi present at the venue asked her, ‘Shadi kabhi hai?’, Parineeti dodged the question exclaiming, "Oh! My God". The actress has often kept her lips sealed on the matters of her personal life.

Parineeti Chopra performs sewa with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra's last public spotting was when she visited the Golden Temple with Raghav Chadha to seek blessings of the almighty. During their visit, as per tradition, the couple washed dishes after the langar prasad. Photos and videos of the same went viral.

What do we know about Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding?

Parineeti and Raghav are reported to get married in October later this year. The couple was spotted in Udaipur in earlier in June, reportedly for location scouting. Parineeti Chopra has seemingly drawn inspiration from cousin Priyanka Chopra and plans to get married in the city of Rajasthan. In early May, the couple was spotted on a vacation in London and netizens speculated their trip to be a wedding shopping excursion.