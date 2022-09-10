Parineeti, Anupam Kher Participate In Beach Clean-up Drive; Sunny Deol Spotted In City

Quick links:
On September 10, Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Anupam Kher participated in a beach clean-up drive.
On the other hand, Sunny Deol was spotted out and about in the city. The actor sported a black T-shirt, blue denim and a red-coloured jacket.
Khushali Kumar, Darshan Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana and director Kookie Gulati were clicked during the special trailer preview of their upcoming film Dhokha: Round D Corner.
Meanwhile, Neha Sharma posed for pictures with her sister Aisha as the duo were papped in Bandra.