Parineeti, Anupam Kher Participate In Beach Clean-up Drive; Sunny Deol Spotted In City

Bollywood celebs like Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Aparshakti Khurana and more were clicked out and about in the city. Here's a look at it:

Written By
Swati Singh
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Varinder Chawla

On September 10, Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Anupam Kher participated in a beach clean-up drive.

Aparshakti Khurana
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Aparshakti Khurana also joined Kher and Chopra in the beach clean-up drive.

Sunny Deol
Image: Varinder Chawla

On the other hand, Sunny Deol was spotted out and about in the city. The actor sported a black T-shirt, blue denim and a red-coloured jacket.

Khushali Kumar
Image: Varinder Chawla

Khushali Kumar, Darshan Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana and director Kookie Gulati were clicked during the special trailer preview of their upcoming film Dhokha: Round D Corner.

Pooja Hegde
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Pooja Hegde looked pretty in a pink blazer dress as she was spotted at the airport.

Neha Sharma
Image: Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, Neha Sharma posed for pictures with her sister Aisha as the duo were papped in Bandra.

Giorgia Andriani
Image: Varinder Chawla

Giorgia Andriani sported a beige-coloured crop top and black trousers as she was spotted out and about in the city.

