Parineeti-Arjun Engage In Fun Banter; Latter Says 'your Voice Doesn't Need To Be Heard'

Parineeti Chopra, on Monday, took to her verified Instagram handle and conducted an interactive session with her fans and followers. The actor took some time off from her schedule and answered several interesting and quirky questions asked by her fans. When a fan asked the actor about her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor, she was quick enough to pen a funny answer.

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor engage in a fun banter

A fan during an interactive session asked Parineeti Chopra to say 'some good lines for Arjun Kapoor!!!' The actor responded saying, "Some is too many @arjunkapoor." Arjun reposted the answer on his IG Story and wrote, "Yes ur voice doesn't need to be heard. Best to speak less" with laughing face emoticons. Parineeti also shared his response on her story and jokingly wrote, "Delete contact."

When another fan asked the Bollywood actor about what she loves the most about Priyanka Chopra, she replied, "Star for the world, real, big sis for me." The Girl On The Train actor added, "I'm the eldest sibling for my brothers so she's the 'older sibling' for me." An Instagram user asked her to describe Sidharth Malhotra and she wrote, "Cool, Calm, Composed. The boys with the 3c's." Another one asked what she thinks about Tiger Shroff and the actor responded that she 'would love to work with him."

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are known to share a close-knit friendship and are often seen engaging in fun banters on social media. One such instance happened earlier when Arjun gifted his sweatshirt to his Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-star, who flaunted it via Instagram and penned an adorable note for the former. Parineeti shared the entire string of events on how she got the sweatshirt via a video montage, which started with her leaving a comment on Arjun's post a few weeks ago and concluded with dancing away in the comfy piece of clothing.

At the end of the clip, she posted the duo's pictures wearing the same sweatshirt and wrote "Who wore it better. PS_ it's me." Wittily responding to her post, Arjun wrote "Ma'am Pls send the payment." Take a look at this hilarious exchange.

Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra