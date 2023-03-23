Parineeti Chopra, AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Spotted Together In Mumbai

Actress Parineeti Chopra was recently spotted with Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party member and Rajya Sabha MP. Parineeti and Raghav were snapped leaving a restaurant in Mumbai on Thursday (March 23) afternoon. Soon after the duo stepped out and posed for the shutterbugs, pictures and videos of the two started doing the rounds online.

Parineeti and Raghav, dressed in casual outfits, were seen stepping outside a restaurant in Mumbai and boarding the same car. Raghav was seen wearing a casual shirt paired with blue denim, meanwhile, Parineeti could be seen sporting an all-black outfit.

Take a look at a video shared by fans on Twitter:

Raghav Chadha & Parineeti Chopra spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai. #politicswithbollywood pic.twitter.com/npGT58twnm — Balanced Report (@reportbalanced) March 23, 2023

Earlier, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted in Mumbai, where they reportedly met over dinner.

About Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the 2022 film Uunchai, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Neena Gupta. She was also seen in the film Code Name: Tiranga in the same year. Parineeti will be soon seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, also starring Diljeet Dosanjh. The film is reportedly based on two popular Punjabi singers - Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti is said to be essaying the role of Amarjot, while Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Other than Chamkila, Parineeti will also be collaborating with her Kesari co-star Akshay Kumar for a new project. Parineeti was earlier also associated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir and Anil Kapoor. However, the actor dropped out of the film for reasons best known to her. Rashmika Mandanna will be now filling the actor's shoes for the film.

About Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha is associated with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. Raghav is also an MP in Rajya Sabha from Punjab. He is one of the youngest Member of Parliament. Raghav, 34, was previously an MLA from the Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi.