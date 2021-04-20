Parineeti Chopra And Harrdy Sandhu Begin Shooting For Action Thriller In Turkey: Report

Parineeti Chopra has quietly started working on her upcoming project. It is an action thriller film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film sees Harrdy Sandhu opposite Parineeti and the filming is taking place in Turkey following the necessary guidelines of the pandemic. Read ahead to know more about Parineeti Chopra’s next film.

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's upcoming film

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed the details of the film and said that Parineeti Chopra is shooting for Ribhu's next film in Turkey. Speaking of the shoot, the source added that the shooting of the film is progressing well and the unit is taking care of all safety and COVID-appropriate measures. The makers have decided not to publicise the aspect, and the reason for the same remains unknown. A formal announcement of the project will be done in future.

The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and will also feature Rajit Kapur, Kay Kay Menon and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. According to the reports, the movie is a revenge flick in which Parineeti will be playing a secret agent. Reports also suggest that the film has an Indo-Pakistan backdrop.

About Parineeti Chopra's movies

Parineeti Chopra was recently seen as a lead actor in three films such as The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina. She was first seen in The Girl On The Train which was released on Netflix. The official synopsis of the film reads, “A troubled divorcée fixates on a seemingly ideal couple from afar until a shocking observation sends her spiralling straight into a knotty murder case.” This was followed by a theatrical release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which also starred Arjun Kapoor and directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Next, she was seen in Saina which was also released in cinemas. The film was directed by Amole Gupte and was the biopic of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. After wrapping the shoot of Ribhu Dasgupta’s film, Parineeti will begin work on Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

About Harrdy Sandhu's upcoming film

On the other hand, Harrdy Sandhu will soon be seen in the sports drama film, 83. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and Harrdy will be playing the role of cricketer Madan Lal. It is scheduled to release on June 4, 2021.

(Promo Image source: Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu Instagram)