Parineeti Chopra And Other Actors Who Made Their Bollywood Debut In 2011

The year 2011 has witnessed the debut of several newcomers in the Hindi film industry. These actors have risen to prominence over the years. Parineeti Chopra is one such actor who made her acting debut in 2011 and soon went on to become one of the leading stars in Bollywood. With all that said now, here are other such actors who made their debut in 2011 in Bollywood:

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is one of the popular faces in Bollywood. The actor kickstarted her career in Bollywood with the movie Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. She played the role of Dimple Chaddha in the film. Parineeti Chopra even received Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and bagged a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The movie features Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri made her debut in Bollywood with the blockbuster film, Rockstar. She played the role of Heer Kaul in the 2011 film. While many critics criticised her performance in the film, over the years, she went on to establish her niche as an actress. The film is now regarded as a cult classic. Check out the trailer below:

Poorna Jagannathan

Poorna Jagannathan is mostly known for her performances in The Night Of, The Blacklist, and others. Jagannathan made her debut in Bollywood with Delly Belly. The movie released in the year 2011 and the film had Poorna Jagannathan in the role of Menaka Vashisht. Her debut film in Bollywood garnered her widespread popularity.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal, who is mostly known for her performances in the South film industry, garnered widespread attention for her debut film in Bollywood. Singham marked the debut film of Aggarwal. The film released in 2011 and it has Aggarwal in the role of Kaavya Bhosle. The Rohit Shetty film also earned numerous awards and accolades.

Puja Gupta

Puja Gupta kickstarted her acting career in the movie titled F.A.L.T.U. that released in the year 2011. The film saw the actor playing the role of Puja. She is also known for her performance in films like Go Goa Gone, Shortcut Romeo, and others. Check out the trailer of the film:

