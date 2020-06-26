Parineeti Chopra & Sushant Singh Rajput’s BTS From ‘Shuddh Desi Romance' Is Unmissable

Parineeti Chopra has done multiple films but one of her best works was with late Sushant Singh Rajput. The two worked for the romantic drama Shudh Desi Romance in 2013. Recently, footage of behind the scenes of the film surfaced online and brought back many memories for the fans of Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput. Many fans commented that Sushant looked thriving in the BTS of Shudh Desi Romance. Here is a throwback from the sets of this Parineeti Chopra-Sushant Singh Rajput starter:

Throwback to Parineeti & Sushant’s Shudh Desi Romance

The video footage of behind the scene was of the filming of the titular song. The location for the song was Jaipur. Furthermore, the scenes were shot in the historical palaces, lanes and landmarks. In the video, Parineeti can be seen saying, “The song is fun, exciting and celebrates love. I am happy that Ganesh Acharya is choreographing it, I have always seen Govinda, Karisma and I am happy that he is the one who is finally choreographing us. I think this is my favourite track from the album.” Sushant Singh Rajput said, “Wonderful locations, amazing people, we had so much fun shooting the song, it was amazing.” Fans commented that the song took them back down the memory lane.

Watch the behind the scenes footage of the titular song

Fan reactions:

Image Credits: YRF Youtube

More about the film

Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra’s film Shudh Desi Romance had Vaani Kapoor in the lead role as well. The film received critical acclaims for covering the topic of live-in relationships, which is still a taboo in India as per reports. Industry tracker Taran Adarsh had given a 3.5 out 5 ratings for the storyline. The film was shot in many locations across Rajasthan as the reel character Raghu, essayed by Sushant, hailed from the town. The film was the directorial venture of Maneesh Sharm. Aditya Chopra bankrolled the production of the film. Parineeti and Sushant’s film Shudh Desi Romance was made on a budget of â‚¹22 crore and the film minted over â‚¹75 Cr at the Box Office as per trade reports.

