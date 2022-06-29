Parineeti Chopra Calls Priyanka-Nick's Daughter Malti Marie Jonas 'most Beautiful Baby'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are leaving no stones unturned in embracing their parenthood journey with daughter Malti Marie Jonas. The much-loved couple welcomed their newborn baby via surrogacy on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California. Malti's journey in the hospital was not smooth as the little one had to spend 100 days in the NICU.

However, ever since the duo brought Malti home, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the little one. Although Priyanka and Nick have shared some adorable glimpses of the baby, but they have not unveiled the baby's face yet. Recently, Malti Marie's aunt Parineeti Chopra revealed that the baby 'is the most beautiful baby in the world.'

Parineeti Chopra opens up about Malti Marie Jonas

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, actor Parineeti Chopra showered praises on her niece Malti Marie Jonas. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor called her niece her 'little baby' along with revealing the fact that 'she is the most beautiful baby.' Parineeti in her statement said-

"Oh my god. Of course, she is the most beautiful baby in the world. They (Priyanka and Nick) had shared her journey. She had a bit of a rough start but she is healthy now."She further continued, "She’s a beautiful baby. I don’t want to talk much about her but she is my little baby."

Priyanka Chopra shares the premature birth journey of her daughter Malti

Earlier on the occasion of Mother's Day, the Quantico star shared a glimpse of her baby daughter for the first time. Along with the sweet picture, Priyanka Chopra shed light on the little one's journey in the hospital. She wrote-

"On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now..."

Take a look at the post:

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra/ParineetiChopra