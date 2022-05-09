Parineeti Chopra Calls Sister Priyanka ‘soldier In Hospital' Post Malti's Premature Birth

Ever since actor Priyanka Chopra and singer husband Nick Jonas had announced the birth of their first child through surrogacy, fans have been on their toes to catch a glimpse of the little one. On Sunday, Mother's Day turned quite special for the global sensation after she welcomed her child home after 100 days in NICU because of premature birth. Since then, the actor has been receiving heaps of messages on social media.

One of those messages included that of Priyanka's younger sister Parineeti Chopra. Taking to the comments section, Parineeti hailed her sister as the 'soldier in the hospital' and how she fought constantly for the little one's life.

Parineeti Chopra praises sister Priyanka Chopra post welcoming her daughter home

While pouring in her love for the mother and daughter, the Girl on the Train star wrote, “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her.” Take a look at her comment.



On the occasion of Mother's Day this year, Priyanka shared a beautiful picture on Instagram while holding her little baby in her arms while Nick Jonas stood next to her holding the little girl's arm. In the post, the actor had announced the homecoming of her baby girl after 100 days in NICU. Introducing her with a long note, Priyanka wrote, “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

While it was earlier reported by TMZ that Priyanka and Nick had named their little one Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, it seemed to now have been confirmed by the couple given that Priyanka mentioned her baby girl as "MM" in her caption.

On the other hand, the Sucker singer dedicated his post to daughter Malti Marie and wife Priyanka Chopra. He wrote this for Priyanka Chopra: "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and caretakers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife Priyanka Chopra on her first Mother's Day. Babe, you inspire me in every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra/ParineetiChopra