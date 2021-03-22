Parineeti Chopra Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Kesari', Shares The Much Acclaimed Song 'Ve Maahi'

The much-acclaimed film Kesari created quite a stir on the big screen when it released on March 21, 2019. The film completed two years yesterday and its lead actor Parineeti Chopra could not control her happiness. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a video from the film which is truly unmissable.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Parineeti shared a glimpse of the well-known song titled Ve Maahi. One can also see snippets of her role in the film where she is seen donning a salwar suit and is all innocent in the video. She also added the hashtag #Kesari. Toward the end of the video, one can also read, “2 years of Kesari”. Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post below:

Kesari plot and shooting location

In 1897, 21 Sikhs fought 10,000 Afghan troops. But what is Fort Saragarhi's significance? At the time, the British controlled Fort Gulistan and Fort Lockhart in Afghanistan. The forts communicated with one another by flashing mirrors and eventually receiving Morse Coded messages. However, due to the great distance between them, Fort Saragarhi was established as a signalling station to relay messages. This post was guarded by 21 soldiers from the 36th Sikh Regiment.

The majority of the film was shot in Wai, a small town in Maharashtra. The film featured two major forts: Gulistan and Saragarhi. In Wai, replicas of both forts were erected, and the entire war sequence of the film was shot there. A temporary set of an Afghan village was also erected in Wai, in addition to the forts.

Parineeti Chopra's movie projects

Parineeti Chopra has been on a roll lately, releasing three films in less than a month. After The Girl on the Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the third and final film is Saina, in which she portrays badminton star Saina Nehwal. Netizens were ecstatic as she revealed a new poster, anticipating the release. Parineeti Chopra's portrayal of Saina Nehwal appeared determined and focused on the latest Saina poster. As she prepared to play a backhanded shot, she was seen with her eyes squarely fixed on the shuttlecock. Take a look at the recent poster below.