Parineeti Chopra Congratulates Artist Shiva Manikpuri On Making World Record

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories on March 31, 2021, and congratulated artist Shiva Manikpuri, as he got his name inducted in the World Book of Records. The artist recently made the largest portrait of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in Raipur and has made a record with it. Read along to take a look at Parineeti’s story, and how Shiva reacted to it.

Parineeti Chopra congratulates Shiva Manikpuri on making World Record

The Chhattisgarh-based artist Shiva Manikpuri took to his Instagram account on March 30, 2021, and shared a news piece that said that he had been adjudicated at the World Book of Records of London. The Rangoli portrait that he made of the Indian Prime Minister sized 50 ft x 60 ft and was made by him individually. Shiva was awarded the honour on March 24, 2021, in a ceremony held at Raipur.

Parineeti shared Shiva’s post to her Instagram stories and congratulated him for making this record and also expressed how he is making the country proud. She wrote atop the post, “The most talented artist bringing pride to our country…” and tagged Manikpuri. The latter has also shared this in a post on his feed, and wrote in response, “Thank u very much @parineetichopra”.

Take a look at Parineeti’s Instagram story and Shiva’s post here

Parineeti Chopra on work front

The actor was recently seen in the biopic titled Saina, which is based on the Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal and released in theatres on March 26, 2021. The movie has received mostly positive reviews by critics as well as audiences. The Amole Gupte directorial also starred Manav Kaul, Eshan Naqvi, Meghna Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat and Ankur Vikal in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, the actor was also seen in the Netflix movie The Girl on The Train, which released on February 26, 2021, on the platform. The film was an official adaptation of the novel of the same name which was also adapted into a 2016 Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt. The actor was also seen in the Dibakar Banerjee-directed movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which had released on March 19, 2021.

