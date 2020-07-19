Parineeti Chopra Crooning 'Ishaqzaade' Title Track Will Make Your Day, Watch Video

With the release of Ishaqzaade, Parineeti Chopra featured in her first Bollywood film as the female lead. She was paired opposite the dapper actor Arjun Kapoor, who was marking his debut in Hindi Cinema with the YRF movie. Ishaaqzaade received a grand reception as the box-office and, was a blockbuster hit. A major element which contributed immensely to its success was the music of the romantic-drama. Here we bring to you a rare unseen BTS video of Parineeti singing Ishaqzaade's title track in the most endearing manner. Have a look:

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Calls Her Brothers 'hooligans' Of The Family In Throwback Pic; See Here

Parineeti Chopra singing Ishaqzaade Title Track in most adorable way

Parineeti Chopra essayed the role of a young and fierce girl Zoya in the movie. It is a love story that is served in the form of a compelling drama, beautifully by filmmaker Habib Faisal. In this BTS unplugged video, we can see Pari crooning the title track. But, what draws one's attention the most is the how tunefully Chopra sang such a difficult track. That's because Kesari star is also a trained singer in real life. Watch the BTS video here-

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's Top 5 Movies On Amazon Prime Video To Watch During Lockdown

In the unplugged video, as soon Parineeti Chopra finishes off singing some portion of the track, she immediately chuckles and talks about how much she loves the rendition. The gorgeous Bollywood diva also mentions that she "can never do justice to the actual singer" and how mesmerised she is with the original song. Celebrated artists Javed Ali and Shreya Ghoshal have done the actual playback for this Parineeti Chopra's track.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Pics That Will Give You Virtual Tour Of Australia, Take A Look

The chartbuster hit is penned by famous lyricist Kausar Munir. Amit Trivedi gave the soulful music to this popular track, which doesn't lose grip even for a second. Dressed in a casual long sleeves navy t-shirt, Parineeti Chopra looks stunning in this BTS video. With smokey black eyes, and glossy lips, the Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl is certainly acing this laid-back, casual look of hers. Talking about the original Ishaqzaade title, watch the full video here.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Or Priyanka: Which Chopra Sister Looks Better With Akshay On-screen?

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra has some interesting movies in the pipeline. Firstly, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor. Then the Saina Nehwal biopic, and The Girl on the Train. Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was supposed to hit the theatres in March 2020, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the cinematic release of this Dibakar Banerjee movie has been pushed to a later date.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.