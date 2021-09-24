Parineeti Chopra Croons 'Kalank' Title Track With Brother; Impresses Varun Dhawan

Apart from impressing fans with her acting prowess, actor Parineeti Chopra was a complete surprise package with her singing talent. The actor who had crooned Teri Metti's title track, recently left her fans stunned again after she crooned Kalank's title track with her brother Shivang Chopra.

Parineeti is currently enjoying some family time in the Maldives with her parents and brother. The actor has been frequently giving a glimpses from her trip that shows the amount of fun she is having with them. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a video where the two siblings were seen crooning Kalank title song. In the caption, the Saina actor revealed that the two have been singing ‘since they were 8 years old’ and even went to ‘music school’ together.

Parineeti Chopra croons Kalank's title track with brother Shivang Chopra

“We’ve been singing together since we were 8 .. went to music school together .. now we can predict each other’s moves while singing @shivangchopra99''. As soon as she shared the post, Saina Nehwal was all praise for the actress. Varun Dhawan, who starred in the film Kalank along with Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur, took to his Instagram story to share the video. He praised the brother-sister duo. Fans of the actor were simply amazed to hear Parineeti singing so well. One of the users wrote, “Really super singing mam.” Another user wrote, “ You indeed have a lovely voice, Pari.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ Nice song and your voice is just commendable.”

Soon after landing in the Maldives, Parineeti shared a family photo. “Fam jam took out our cam! Missing youuuu stoopidd boiii @thisissahajchopra. (sic).” Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti Chopra starred in three films this year now: Saina, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and The Girl On The Train. Though the theatrical run of the latter two films was cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the films were subsequently released on online streaming platforms. The actor is set to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Animal. The film will also see veteran actor Anil Kapoor. It is directed by Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Vanga.

IMAGE: Instagram/@parineetichopra/VarunDVN