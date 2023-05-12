Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Meet Actress' Family Members

Quick links:
Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged on May 13. Ahead of her engagement, know more about her family members.
Her father Pawan Chopra is a businessman and supplier to the Indian Army at Ambala Cantonment. He has a passion for singing and often shares his videos on Instagram.
Her mother Reena Malhotra Chopra is a travel blogger by profession. She was born in Singapore and lived in Kenya before moving to India.
Sahaj is an entreprenur by profession. He runs food and travel-related businesses in several parts of India.
The youngest sibling Shivang recently passed out from Kings College, London after studying medicine.
Parineeti has one cousin sister Priyanka Chopra. They share a close bond with each other. While she addresses Priyanka as Mimi Didi, Priyanka calls her Tisha.