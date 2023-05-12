Last Updated:

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Meet Actress' Family Members

Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged on May 13 with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Ahead of her engagement, know more about actress' family. 

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Hardika Gupta
Parineeti Chopra
1/9
@parineetichopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged on May 13. Ahead of her engagement, know more about her family members. 

Parineeti Chopra
2/9
@parineetichopra/Instagram

Parineeti often shares photos with her family on social media. 

Parineeti Chopra
3/9
@pawanchopra1/Instagram

Her father Pawan Chopra is a businessman and supplier to the Indian Army at Ambala Cantonment. He has a passion for singing and often shares his videos on Instagram.

Parineeti Chopra
4/9
@parineetichopra/Instagram

Her mother Reena Malhotra Chopra is a travel blogger by profession. She was born in Singapore and lived in Kenya before moving to India. 

Parineeti Chopra
5/9
@shivangchopra/Instagram

Parineeti has two younger brothers - Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra. 

Parineeti Chopra
6/9
@sahajchopra/Instagram

Sahaj is an entreprenur by profession. He runs food and travel-related businesses in several parts of India. 

Parineeti Chopra
7/9
@shivangchopra/Instagram

The youngest sibling Shivang recently passed out from Kings College, London after studying medicine. 

Parineeti Chopra
8/9
@parineetichopra/Instagram

Parineeti has one cousin sister Priyanka Chopra. They share a close bond with each other. While she addresses Priyanka as Mimi Didi, Priyanka calls her Tisha. 

Parineeti Chopra
9/9
@parineetichopra/Instagram

The actress is extremely close to Priyanka Chopra's husband, her brother-in-law Nick Jonas. Jonas is a singer by profession. 

