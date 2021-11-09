Parineeti Chopra Enjoys Bonfire Amid Chilly Weather Of Kargil While Filming 'Uunchai'

Parineeti Chopra has been travelling in the mountains for her upcoming film Uunchai with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani for a while now. The actor also keeps treating her fans with pictures and videos from her shoot locations. She was recently seen enjoying a warm bonfire amidst the freezing weather of Kargil. She also revealed the challenges she is facing in such extreme weather conditions.

Parineeti Chopra has been keeping her fans updated about her shooting locations and challenges while filming Uunchai. After completing the first schedule in Nepal, the film's team is now shooting in Kargil. She recently revealed she worked on the coolest day in Kargil with a temperature of -12 degrees Celsius. Sharing a photo of a frozen river, she wrote, "-12° Celsius. The coolest day ever. Today we experienced our bottles of water completely frozen, men with frozen tea on their beards, cameras freezing and frozen rivers." The Hasee Toh Phasee actor also shared a photo of herself enjoying a warm bonfire. The actor did not reveal her face as she was in her costume. She hid it by writing, "My saviour (Sorry in costume)."

Parineeti Chopra enjoys the snow in Kargil

Parineeti Chopra has been enjoying the snow in Kargil for the past few days. The actor recently shared two videos of her from the mountains covered in ice. In one of the videos, the actor was seen twirling in a purple coat. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "For me, if there’s a God, it’s nature" The Girl On The Train actor shared another slow-motion video and via caption, hinted Uunchai is based on some serious issue. She wrote, "Shooting a realistic movie here, so doing all the slow-mo, rom-com stuff offscreen."

Parineeti Chopra on working with Sooraj Barjatya

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is known for making ace family entertainers. He has made classics like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain and many more. Sharing a photo with the filmmaker, Paritneeti Chopra revealed she is delighted to be a part of Barjatya's next project. She wrote, "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast." Uunchai also casts Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Amitabh Bachchan.

Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra