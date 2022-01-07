Parineeti Chopra Enjoys Meal At Brother's Restaurant, Says 'ate Nothing Else For 3 Days'

Parineeti Chopra took to her social media account on Friday and seemed over the moon as she enjoyed a delicious spread of food at her brother, Sahaj Chopra's new restaurant. She shared a series of pictures of herself, her brother and the food she had been enjoying. She mentioned she 'ate nothing else for 3 days' and took a trip down memory lane as she recalled eating the 'best Punjabi food' in her childhood.

Parineeti Chopra shares glimpses of her enjoying the food at her brother's restaurant

Lat seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra headed to social media to share a series of pictures from the Faridabad restaurant. Reminiscing about her childhood she wrote, "We grew up eating the best Punjabi food and were never satisfied at any restaurant. The dal wasn’t makhni enough, the butter chicken was too sweet, and the food was just plain oily and tasteless. Sahaj decided it was time to create that taste we were constantly looking for. Just. Yummy. Food." The actor was seen with a number of plates and bowls full of delicious food before her on the table as she posed with her brother and the duo smiled from ear to ear with joy.

Calling the restaurant a 'masterpiece', the Ishaqzaade actor expressed how proud she was of her brother and lauded the food she ate at his new establishment. She also mentioned that the food made her 'emotional' as she wrote, "The dal melts in your mouth, the biryani is spicy and yummy you can’t figure it out! The paneer is so soft you don’t have to chew. And my family was freaking out at the non-veg kebas and chicken and basically ate nothing else for 3 days. It makes me emotional." She then referred to the rising COVID cases across the country and urged people to stay home and order food. She penned down "Tis’ the season to eat in bed so order from Zomato or Swiggy and get it straight in your warm razais 🤣"

The Bollywood celebrity recently clocked 10 years in the film industry and is now gearing up for her role in Uunchai. She will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and others. It will be helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and the fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actors on screen together.

Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra