Parineeti Chopra Expresses Gratitude For A Good Start To 2021; Shares Pics

Actor Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share a photo in which she can be seen in a black blazer. Parineeti is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans posted about her daily life. In the photo, the actor expressed her gratitude for the amazing start she had this year with her movies.

Parineeti Chopra shared a photo on Instagram in which she expressed gratitude for a good start to the year 2021. In the caption, she wrote, "And now .. onward and upward! #Grateful #2021 @tribhuvanbabu". Take a look at the post below.

Fans showered immense love on her post. Several fans expressed their love with emojis while several others congratulated her for the success of her films. Check out some of the reactions from her fans and followers below.

Recently, Parineeti Chopra's three movies, The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar, and Saina got released in the year 2021. All her films have received a positive response from the audience.

Parieneeti Chopra's social media presence

Parineeti Chopra is quite active on her social media accounts and keeps her fans entertained with her posts. Recently, she shared a video in which she said thank you to everyone for the amazing response to her films. Several fans congratulated her and said that she is finally getting the recognition she deserves while many others wished that she keeps delivering more successful films. Check out her post and some of the comments on her post below.

Parineeti Chopra on the work front

Parineeti Chopra recently delivered back-to-back success in 2021. In 2021, she was first seen in the role of Mira Kapoor in the Netflix movie The Girl On The Train. She then essayed the role of Sandeep In Dibakar Banerjee's film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Her latest release Saina is receiving a good response from the audience. Saina is the biography of the legendary badminton player Saina Nehwal.

