Parineeti Chopra Expresses 'she Has So Much To Be Grateful For' With Picturesque Photo

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with the caption "so much to be grateful for." In the picture, Parineeti is sitting on be a park bench while facing away, looking into the distance. She is dressed in athleisure in a Reebok zipper hoodie with track pants and has large black headphones resting on her ears. Her hair is up in a ponytail and Pari is holding a chunk of her hair while posing for the picture. Pari mentioned that the picture is clicked by fashion photographer Mayur Kowe.

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post

Netizens react to Parineeti Chopra's latest photo

Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra chimed in on the actor's post and wrote, "I know I'm one of the things" in the comment section of the post. Parineeti's fans also commented on the actor's picture and flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, "you look stunning here" while one commented, "absolutely gorgeous looking ma'am."

Parineeti Chopra's movies

Parineeti has been on a roll and has had three back to back releases this year. She recently starred in Netflix's The Girl on the Train in which she played the role of Mira Kapoor who is a victim of gaslighting and finds herself involved in a murder case. She also had two theatrical releases this year with her movies Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor has been at an all-time high with all her three movies generating positive reviews from the critics and audience alike. She has also signed Sandeep Vanga's crime drama movie opposite Ranbir Kapoor titled Animal. The official announcement was made a while ago.

Parineeti Chopra's photos

Parineeti Chopra gives important fashion advice to her fans

Parineeti Chopra recently shared an important piece of fashion advice with her fans via Instagram. In the picture, Parineeti was seen wearing a mask that matches her outfit. In the caption, she asked her fans to wear a mask no matter what owing to the ongoing pandemic that has forced people to stay locked inside their homes for a while now.

Parineeti shares her shoe size

Prior to that, Parineeti had shared a picture of her chilling on the couch with her foot being the prime focus of the picture. Through the picture, Parineeti shared that she has a large foot and captioned it by writing, "shoe size - distorted."

Parineeti is grateful for 2021

On March 30, Parineeti shared that she is grateful that she has had a good start in the year 2021. She shared that she is not going to look back and is focusing on moving onward and upwards in life.

