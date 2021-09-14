Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Her Footwear Collection, Fans Call It 'shoe Museum'

Actor Parineeti Chopra recently left her fans awe-struck after she gave a glimpse of her footwear collection. After seeing the humongous collection of her shoes, fans were surprised to see the variety. Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a picture of her closet and gave a witty caption to it.

The picture shared by her showed the actor busy trying different footwear in her dressing room. The collection showed several rows of footwear. She captioned the post and wrote, “Be ready in 5, I promise.” Reacting to the picture, tennis player Sania Mirza commented: “So jealous .. WANT!!!” Parineeti replied to Sania and wrote, “@mirzasaniar the dressing gown? Ya, shoes. I want Izzu’s shoe collection.”

Parineeti Chopra gives a glimpse of her footwear collection, fans react

Parineeti’s brother Shivang Chopra also commented and wrote: “I’m properly proud.” To which she replied and wrote, “@shivangchopra99 I'm learning.” Apart from the celebrities, fans were completely amazed to see her piling collection of shoes. One of the users hilariously wrote, “10 number wala dikhana red me (show me 10 number size in red colour)” Another user wrote, “ LOOK AT OUR PARIIII” A third user chimed in and wrote, “are you sure that you will take just 5 min?” Another follower of Parineeti echoed similar sentiments and asked, “white wala kitne ka dia? (how much will those white ones cost?”

Parineeti had a fantastic year after she witnessed three amazing back-to-back hit films including the Hindi adaptation of The Girl on the Train released on Netflix in February, followed by Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and a biopic on Saina Nehwal. Though the theatrical run of the latter two films was cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the films were subsequently released on streaming platforms. The actor returned to Mumbai after a 5-months long haul after spending time in London with sister Priyanka Chopra. Besides London, she also visited Turkey and Austria amid the pandemic. Parineeti will soon star in an upcoming film, Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra