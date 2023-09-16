Parineeti Chopra Miffed With Paparazzi For Invasion Of Privacy, Says 'aap Bas Kijiye'

Parineeti Chopra is soon to tie the knot with her fiancee, AAP politician Raghav Chadha. The couple will reportedly get married on September 24 at the Taj Leela Palace in Udaipur. The actress was recently snapped in Mumbai by the paps, which was not appreciated by her. In a viral video, Parineeti could be heard scolding the shutterbugs while hastily making her way out of the car.

Parineeti Chopra is currently busy with her wedding preparations.

The couple got engaged on May 13 at New Delhi’s Kapurthala House.

Parineeti Chopra schools paps

In a viral video, Parineeti was seen in a striped crop top teamed with denim jeans which she styled with a pair of sunglasses. The actress was harshly yelling at the photographers that she hadn't called them as she got out of the car.

She reacted angrily when she was surprised by cameras, saying, "Nahi bulaya aapko maine yaar." Later, she motions for them to cease filming her with her hands folded. Parineeti pleaded with the paps to stop pursuing her, "Aap bas kijiye, please main ap ko request kar rahi hu." Several netizens took notice of the video as it gained popularity and reacted differently.

Some photo journalists speak utter nonsense and get over friendly, reaching places where people are visiting for extremely personal work said a source close to the actress - (reason for #Parineeti avoiding the media). pic.twitter.com/Pk1aDhVgvS — imfilmy (@imfilmycom) September 16, 2023

One of the fans said, “She’s prepping for her big day. Please give her privacy." Another added, “She seems really annoyed. Please leave her alone". A third one wrote, "Wth They have their own private life as well stupid people."

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding to be held in Udaipur

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of friends and family members in Kapurthala House in Delhi on May 13. Since then, speculations about their wedding date have been doing rounds in the news. Reportedly, they are getting ready to tie the knot between September 23-24 in Udaipur. Family members of Parineeti Chopra, including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, are expected to be in attendance.