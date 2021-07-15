Parineeti Chopra Gets Her First Jab Of Pfizer Vaccine In London: Priyanka Looks After Her

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Parineeti Chopra has been living overseas for several upcoming projects. She last vacationed in Turkey before moving to Austria for some adventures. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor has recently got her first jab in London. While she was experiencing some after-effects, her cousin sister and global actor Priyanka Chopra took care of her.

Parineeti Chopra receives her first dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Parineeti Chopra shared a series of photos through her Instagram handle after getting her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The actor went to her elder sister Priyanka Chopra's place in London, UK, to get her first dose. In the caption, she wrote, "Got my vaccine here. Took some photos. Then reality hit. 📸 @priyankachopra . #Pfizer #London." The Ishaqzaade actor further told her followers about her first inverted photo, in which she appeared to have been injected on her right arm. She wrote, "P.S. To all those extra smart people in the comments .... selfies get inverted. LEFT ARM it is. 😊"

In the photos, Parineeti showed how she started experiencing the after-effects of the vaccine. The actor shared the picture right after getting vaccinated. She wore a black tank top and a cap in the selfie. A bandaid could also be seen in her photo on her vaccination spot. The third photo had Parineeti putting a hot water bag on her arm as she experineced some pain in it. The photo was clicked by Priyanka Chopra. Parineeti wore a white coloured outfit while petting Priyanka Chopra's chihuahua, Diana.

On Parineeti Chopra's work front

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Arjun Kapoor, and Saina Nehwal's biopic, Saina. She will be next seen in the upcoming film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She has said that she is excited to be a part of a movie with the likes of Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is going to star Bobby Deol as well. Being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishnan Kumar, it was announced on January 1, 2021.

