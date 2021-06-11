Parineeti Chopra Gives 'thoda Sa Greecian Vibes' In Latest Turkey Travel Video; See

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has currently flown to Turkey to spend some quality time away from the limelight of the showbiz world. The Ishaqzaade star has been constantly sharing glimpses of her Turkey vacation online evoking wanderlust in the minds of her followers. On Friday, June 11, Parineeti Chopra once again took to her Instagram story to give an intimate look at the restaurant she visited recently.

Parineeti Chopra gives ‘thoda sa greecian vibes’

In the clip posted by her, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor can be seen donning a plain white ensemble as she pans the camera around to capture the extravagant restaurant she visited recently. The place gave her ‘greecian vibes’, which she also mentioned in the caption of the post. Check out Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram story below:

Talking about her Turkey vacation, the actor recently hosted a Q&A session to interact with her fans. Amidst this, several followers raised concerns about her travelling freely during this scarce situation. Responding to the fan’s concern, Parineeti said, “I wanna address this since most people are not able to travel from India. I have been outside the country since March. I am lucky enough to be able to travel freely in these difficult times. And I am not taking this blessing for granted”.

While commenting about her professional front, Parineeti enunciated that she is extremely happy to see all her recently released films garnering positive responses from fans and critics alike. She expressed, “2021 will remain a special year for me. It’s the year I released 3 films within a single month, all 3 gave me back all the love and critics reviews. Cannot be more grateful”.

Parineeti’s Turkey travel pictures have also made her elder sister Priyanka Chopra jealous of her. The Ishaqzaade actor recently posted a stunning bikini photo of herself on her social media feed. While sharing the photo, she said, “I was doing Pranayama before this photo. Ok that's a lie”. The picture did not only invoke wanderlust in fans, even Priyanka Chopra expressed that she misses going on beach outings saying “I’m sooo jealous”. Take a look:

IMAGE: PARINEETI CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.