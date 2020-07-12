Parineeti Chopra's Groovy Song 'Proper Patola' From 'Namaste England': Here's The Making

Featuring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra dancing to the tunes of Badshah, the song Proper Patola is from the film Namaste England. Directed by Vipul Shah, the film released worldwide in October 2018. Although the film failed to impress the audience as well as the critics, the soundtrack of the film was appreciated. Proper Patola was the most popular song from the film with more than 190 M views on YouTube.

Making of Proper Patola

The video started with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor dancing and practicing their steps in bling outfits, for the song. The song Proper Patola is a promotional song from the film Namaste England. As Parineeti Chopra mentioned, the song perfectly fits in their cool Punjabi characters and that is why they decided to make the song Proper Patola. The song was sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Aastha Gill. Arjun Kapoor and the makers said that they came up with the song while discussing the other songs.

However, they were confused about where to fit the song in the movie. Later, they decided to make a promotional song for the film. Badshah who sang a rap in the song and also composed the music for Proper Patola was working on the song for too long. He said that they came up with the song Proper Patola which was related to the film’s name after Arjun Kapoor suggested it.

Since "proper" was a British slang that went with the movie name Namaste England and "Patola" was a Punjabi word, they went ahead with the song. Arjun Kapoor was pleased when he heard the song for the first time. He also insisted Badshah and others to keep the song in the film because it was so good to listen to.

About Namaste England

The film Namaste England starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles followed the story of Punjabi couple who undergo difficult situations as they relocate themselves to England. Namaste England also starred Aditya Seal and Alankrita Sahai in supporting roles. The film overwhelmingly received negative reviews by the critics and did not perform well at the Box Office.

