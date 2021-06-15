Parineeti Chopra Hails Jacqueline Fernandez And Badshah's 'Paani Paani' As 'best Song'

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah are once again making headlines after coming out with another banger 'Paani Paani' that has been going viral on social media upon its release. Not only fans, but celebrities could not help but listen to the song on loop. Recently, The Girl on the Train star Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram to give a special shoutout to the song. Check out the young actress's Paani Paani song review on her Instagram.

Parineeti Chopra on 'Paani Paani'

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram to share an image of Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez in Paani Paani and penned down a special note. The actress wrote in her story that it was 'the best song with the best people' and it has been on loop since its release. She further wrote, 'Proud of you Bashu! Special love to Asstha, Jackqueline, Shazia, and Piyush'.

Pic Credit: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Paani Paani'

The iconic duo is back together after their successful collaboration in 2020 with Genda Phool song. Promising a song bigger than Genda Phool, Badshah's Paani Paani has already been making waves on the internet after surpassing 50 million views quickly. The song is written and composed by the artist himself while he collaborated with Aastha Gill once again after delivering hits like DJ Wale Babu, Buzz, and Heartless together.

Taking to their Instagram, the singer and Jacqueline have been sharing glimpses and news of their latest song. Recently, the actress from Sri- Lanka took to her Instagram to groove to the melody of her songs with Badshah. Check out what the fans had to say about Badshah's new song.

Paani Paani song review

Fans congratulated the team of the song for creating catchy and amazing music. Some fans appreciated the chemistry between the two artists in the music video and complimented the actress's traditional look in the video. Another tweeted about her 'jaw dropping' after watching the music video.

