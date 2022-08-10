Parineeti Chopra, Hardy Sandhu Share First Looks From Upcoming Venture Featuring Tricolour

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is touted as one of the finest actors in the film industry. Starting off her career with two notable roles in Ladies v/ Ricky Bahl and Ishaqzaade, the actor earned awards for her debut, while she received a Special Jury Mention at National Awards for the Arjun Kapoor-starrer film. After Ishaqzaade, she acted in Shuddh Desi Romance and Hasee Toh Phasee, which were also successful and her performances were applauded.

Parineeti Chopra shares glimpses from her upcoming venture with Hardy Sandhu

Her other projects include Jabariya Jodi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Saina, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and more. Parineeti doesn't hesitate when it comes to taking on new roles and now days ahead of Independence Day, she announced her next project which is in collaboration with Punjabi singer-actor Hardy Sandhu. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 33-year-old actor shared the first looks at her forthcoming untitled project.

The pics saw Parineeti and Hardy bruised, while there is a Tricolour in the backdrop. Sharing the glimpses, the Saina actor wrote, "🇮🇳 Coming soon … Let’s do this! @harrdysandhu #Announcement #Tiranga #IndependenceDay #Indian (sic)". The Bijlee Bijlee crooner also shared the same post on the photo-blogging site. Take a look:

Fans are elated for Parineeti's new venture alongside Hardy Sandhu, as evident from the comments section. A netizen wrote, "you always making India proud 🇮🇳 and always writing history I am so proud of you", another one commented, "I am waiting for this", while others dropped hearts to the post.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in Amole Gupte-directorial Saina in which she played the role of badminton player Saina Nehwal. The actor has a slew of interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She will next feature in Uunchai, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa, while Neena Gupta and Sarika will be seen in pivotal roles. Apart from Uunchai, she also has Capsule Gill in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Hardy Sandhu was last seen in Kabir Khan's 83 alongside Ranveer Singh.

(Image: @parineetichopra/Instagram)