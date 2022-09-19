Actor Parineeti Chopra and popular Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu have teamed up for their next patriotic drama titled Code Name Tiranga. An espionage action thriller, the upcoming film revolves around the story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.

Apart from announcing her next project, the Saina star also shares first-look posters of her character along with Sandhu. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta who previously helmed the Saina star in The Girl on the Train. Apart from the 83 stars, the film also stars Sharad Kelkar Rajit Kapur Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala.

Parineeti Chopra announces new film with Harrdy Sadhu

Parineeti took to Twitter and shared the posters while announcing the release date. The patriotic drama is all set to hit the theatres on October 14, 2022. “Nation. Love. Sacrifice. #CodeNameTiranga releasing in cinemas on 14th October 2022.” She wrote alongside the posters. One of the posters showed the actor holding a pistol close to her bruised and scarred face while the other showed them sharing a moment with Sandhu against a background of a battlefield. The film will feature Chopra playing the role of an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent who is on a journey across many countries.

The film is produced by T-Series, part of its 100-film slate, Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. On the other hand, Hardy Sandhu who is an established and sought-after singer will surprise the audience with his acting prowess in the film. After working with Chopra before, the director is now looking forward to his next to hit the big screens. Talking about the same, the director told Variety in a statement, “I am glad to announce my next film Code Name: Tiranga; set to release in cinemas this 14th October. I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer which talks about a soldier’s sacrifice in the line of duty for her nation.”

Earlier, Parineeti had hinted about the film in a cryptic note on Twitter that read, “When sacrifice is the only option left for saving your nation’s pride. Patriotism, valour, and honour are sure to emanate with you, after what you see tomorrow.”

IMAGE: Instagram/HarrdySandhu