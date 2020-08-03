Parineeti Chopra’s Childhood Picture With Her ‘giants’ On Raksha Bandhan Is Unmissable

On the special occasion of Rakshabandhan, Parineeti Chopra took to her social media to share a beautiful wish for her brothers. Not only that, but the actor also shared an adorable childhood picture of herself along with her brothers. Parineeti shared a childhood picture wherein she can be seen posing alongside her brothers.

Parineeti Chopra's Raksha Bandhan wishes for her brothers

The actor makes way for a delightful picture with her short hair and naughty eyes. While the Ishaqzaade actor can be seen sporting a blue sweater, her brothers can be seen in printed winter attires. Parineeti also had an endearing Raksha Bandhan wish for both of them. She stated in the caption that this was the time when she was taller than her brothers, Sahej Chopra and Shivang Chopra.

The actor then went on to wish Sahej and Shivang on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan but specified that they will forever remain her babies even though they have grown into 'giants' now. Take a look at the picture shared by the Shudh Desi Romance actor.

Parineeti Chopra's post for her mother

The actor had recently also taken to her social media to share a glimpse of her mother Reena Chopra's stunning artworks. She also shared a heart-warming caption in the process. The actor had shared some of her mother's paintings and stated that her mother is not a professional artist and indulges in painting as it brings her happiness.

The Ladies Vs Ricky Behl actor also mentioned that whatever her mother does is straight from the heart despite not having a huge studio or a production setup. Parineeti further added that her mother paints whenever she gets time from the other household chores. She said that it is her family's dream that her mother starts painting professionally one day. The actor had also urged her fans to show some appreciation for her mother for the same. Take a look at the post shared by Parineeti.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen in the upcoming flick, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Arjun Kapoor. She will be seen essaying the role of Sandeep Kaur in the movie. On the other hand, Arjun will be playing the character of Haryanvi Police Officer Pinky Dahiya.

