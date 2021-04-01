Parineeti Chopra Hilariously Reveals Her Shoe Size, Brother Teases 'buy Bigger Shoes'

Indian actor Parineeti Chopra is known for her distinct roles, especially the cheerful ones in various movies. The actor often posts hilarious stuff on her social media. The actor recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of herself sitting on a couch as sun rays fall on her face. The Golmaal Again actor added a funny caption to the photo, revealing her shoe size.

Parineeti Chopra's shoe size

Parineeti Chopra shared a 'sunkissed' picture on her Instagram which was clicked in the wide-angle mode. The wide-angle mode made her foot look unusually large. Addressing the unusually appearing large foot, Parineeti captioned the photo 'Shoe size:- distorted'.

The post as well as the hilarious caption garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra added a humorous comment to the picture. Shivang wrote 'Buy bigger shoes now and please send my way!'.

Parineeti shared the picture with her 32.1 million Instagram followers. Fans who are always showering love on Parineeti Chopra's photos did the same on her latest post. While some commented with 'heart' emojis and complimented the actor for her 'sunkissed' picture, several others laughed at her caption and the unusually large foot.

Read Parineeti Chopra trivia

Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in a supporting role in 2011. The actor won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film. She later starred opposite Arjun Kapoor in the romantic-drama Ishaqzaade in 2012. Parineeti played the role of a young girl named Zoya in the film and won the National Film Award under the category Special Jury

Since then Parineeti has worked in several films. Parineeti Chopra's movies include Kill Dil, Daawat-e-Ishq, Shuddh Desi Romance, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Namaste England, Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Jabariya Jodi, Golmaal Five, and Dishoom. Three of the actor's films released in 2021. The Girl On The Train released on February 26, 2021, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar released on March 19, 2021, and Saina, the biography of the Indian badminton player, Saina Nehwal, released on March 26, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

