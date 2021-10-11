Parineeti Chopra Honoured To Work Under Sooraj Barjatiya's Tutelage In 'Uucnhai'

Actor Parineeti Chopra is excited to be part of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming movie Uunchai. The actor will be joining the cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, and Sarika.

Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a picture with the director and said she is "thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe." The Hasee Toh Phasee actor also said it is a special day and a special moment for her as it is also megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday.

The actor wrote, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast (sic).”

The actor further wished Amitabh a happy birthday and expressed excitement for collaborating with the rest of the cast of Uunchai. “Mr Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan. Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher, Boman sir @boman_irani, and Neena mam @neena_gupta. And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin. #Uunchai #SoorajBarjatya (sic),” the actress wrote.

About Uunchai

With Unchhai, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is all set to collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan for the very first time. The film will reportedly be based on the theme of friendship and has been titled Uunchai. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti will be playing the role of a Nepali tourist guide in the film. The film went on floors on October 4 and is currently being shot in Nepal

Earlier this month, Anupam Kher has shared pictures of the director and wrote, “Friends! The journey of my 520th film #Uunchai begins. #SoorajBarjatya was an assistant to #MaheshBhatt in my 1st film #Saaransh. This is my fourth film with this cinema genius. Working with @rajshrifilms is a bliss and a blessing! I really had to coax camera-shy #Sooraj for this pic. Thank you! Please bless @uunchaithemovie!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She is also a part of Ribhu Dasgupta’s untitled film. She will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in his Sandeep Vanga’s Animal.

