Parineeti Chopra In 2019: The 'Kesari' Actor's Year In Review

Parineeti Chopra has been in the film industry for almost eight years now and has proved that she is here to stay. Her debut film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, had got her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Since her debut, Parineeti Chopra has been a part of various hit films like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, etc. Ishaqzaade even won her a Special Mention at the National Film Awards that year. Here is what her 2019 looked like on a professional and personal front.

Here is a recap of what 2019 was like for Parineeti Chopra

Filmography of Parineeti Chopra in 2019

Parineeti Chopra started the year on a high note with Anurag Singh’s Kesari alongside Akshay Kumar. The film reportedly crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. She was also seen in Prashant Singh’s romance comedy, Jabariya Jodi. Co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, the film failed to perform well at the box office. Parineeti Chopra also made her Hollywood debut in 2019 with Disney’s Frozen 2. She dubbed for the character of Anna along with cousin Priyanka Chopra.

She also starred shooting for her upcoming films this year that are set to release in 2020. Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for Amole Gupte’s biographical sports flick, Saina. The film is based on the life of Badminton player Saina Nehwal and is slated to release in early 2020. She will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s adaptation of the American film The Girl On The Train. The remake is also titled the same and is expected to release in May 2020.

Parineeti Chopra’s personal life in 2019

Parineeti Chopra is rumoured to be dating assistant director Charit Desai. Both the parties have never confirmed the same but Charit has been a part of all of Parineeti’s celebrations especially during her sister Priyanka Chopra’s wedding festivities. When asked about the same, Parineeti said that her family knows about her personal life and that is what matters. She has neither confirmed nor denied the same.

Fashion game of Parineeti Chopra in 2019

Parineeti Chopra has aced the fashion game in 2019 as well. One look at her social media and one would be in awe of the variety of experiments that the actor has dared to take on in terms of fashion. She regularly treats her fans with insights to her private life, vacations, photoshoots, etc.

