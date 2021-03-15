'Parineeti Chopra Is a Very Strong-willed And Combative Individual', Says Dibakar Banerjee

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is an upcoming dark comedy film, written, directed, and produced by Dibakar Banerjee. The lead cast of the movie includes Parineeti Chopra as Sandeep Kaur and Arjun Kapoor as Pinkesh "Pinky" Dahiya. Initially scheduled for an early 2020 release, the dark comedy will now hit theatres on March 19, 2021. Here is what the director and producer of the film, Dibakar Banerjee has to say about his lead actor, Parineeti Chopra.

Dibakar Banerjee talks about Parineeti Chopra's character in SAPF

According to a report by DNA, director Banerjee spoke at length about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar's lead actor Pari and how the film was physically and mentally brutal for her. Dibakar stated that he and Chopra argued endlessly about her character Sandeep and that he learned a lot from her. He further spoke about how the Ishaqzaade star is a very strong-willed and combative individual who needs her own answers and how he hugely enjoys confrontations on creative so that was the high point of their combined work on SAPF.

Elaborating Parineeti's character in the film, Dibakar said that the patriarchy, objectification, and the muddled woke-but-male gaze of Bollywood have pushed most of the spirited actresses into a gilded box and that Sandy is trying to unbox herself in the film. Talking more about the actor, the director stated that the film was physically and mentally brutal, bruising, challenging, exhausting, and stretched her to her limits. He also added that her animosity with Arjun's character channeled all the real anger he thought many actresses constantly hide against the relentless patriarchy and mansplaining they encounter, but Parineeti knew that her character Sandy is the film.

Dibakar revealed that SAPF is centered around Parineeti and it is her character that drives the narrative forward. He says that Sandy makes the story happen and yet everyone's trying to explain to Sandy what they think Sandy should do. Adding more to it, he said that both Parineeti and Sandy are smarter than a lot of people they meet, yet they have to hide it and put on their ‘game face' and Parineeti taught him a lesson about ‘game face' that he will never forget and has used it in the film as well. Dibakar concluded by saying that Sandeep, as a character, is a mirror reflection of what actresses go through in the industry every single day, and how Sandy navigates through the story while trying to protect her life and others is a mirror of how talented actresses in Bollywood have to manoeuvre for survival.

