Parineeti Chopra Is 'looking Up & Forward Into The Future' After A Long Time; Thanks Fans

On May 31, 2021, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a pair of stunning pictures featuring herself. In the pictures, she can be seen looking delightfully in the sky. The place tagged in the picture is Turkey. Sharing the pictures, the Ishaqzaade star informed her fans and followers that she is 'looking up and forward into the future' after a long time. She further expressed her gratitude for loving her recent films, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train, and Saina. Parineeti Chopra's movies were well received by the critics as well as the audience.

Parineeti Chopra extends gratitude to fans in the latest post

In the pictures, Parineeti can be seen sporting an all-white outfit with a matching pair of sneakers. She added red-bordered sunglasses while looking at the sky. The actor looked peaceful as she adorably enjoyed the sunshine amid the greens. As for the caption, she wrote, "After a long time, I am looking up and forward into the future. You guys did that. Thank you. '#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar', '#TheGirlOnTheTrain', '#Saina'".

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to compliment the actor for her hard work. Several celebrities also complimented the actor for her beauty. Shivang Chopra and Neha Kakkar dropped a string of motivating emoticons. Gujarati actor and Parineeti Chopra's fan, Malhar Thakar called the actor, "White Lily" with a white heart. A fan commented, "No! You did it! You worked so hard and it’s paying off now. Giving a big pat on your back and I think you should give yourself a pat too". Another one wrote, "Nature beauty" with a red heart, while another one called her 'gorgeous'. A netizen commented, "Look her looks" with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one wrote, "Nice...looking".

Parineeti is currently gearing up for her upcoming action-thriller project which is helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film features Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu and Parineeti in the lead roles, while Rajit Kapur, Kay Kay Menon, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. It is shot in Turkey with all the safety and COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was seen playing the lead character. The film was released theatrically in March 2021, and is also available on Amazon Prime Video, while her other film, The Girl On The Train was released on Netflix in February. Saina, too, premiered on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video in March this year.

IMAGE: PARINEETI CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.