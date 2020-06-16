Parineeti Chopra's 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' Vs 'Jabariya Jodi' Box-office Collection

Actor Parineeti Chopra made her debut with the film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl but rose to fame after the release of her film Ishaqzaade. The actor has worked for a few films throughout her career, and her performances in each film were praised. Take a look at her first film's box office collection and her last film's box office collection to know about her remarkable journey.

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Parineeti Chopra featured in the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl along with actors Anushka Sharma, Dipannita Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is about a con man who pretends to fall in love with women and fools them for money. After he thugs three women, the trio hires an ambitious woman to settle their scores.

Parineeti Chopra played the role of one of those girls who has been duped by the conman. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but went on to become a box-office hit. The film became commercially successful which made an est collection of ₹84 crores. Parineeti Chopra won the Best Debutant Award for her supporting role in the film.

Jabariya Jodi

The latest film Parineeti Chopra featured in was Jabariya Jodi. The film was helmed by Prashant Singh. She starred in the film along with Siddharth Malhotra. The film is based upon the tradition of groom kidnapping in Bihar. The film was about a thug who forcefully kidnaps grooms who demand dowry and marry them off later. However, things change when his childhood sweetheart enters his life and leads to changes in his priorities.

Parineeti Chopra played the role of Babli, Siddharth Malhotra's childhood sweetheart, who changes his perspective towards life. The film received mixed reviews from the critics. Overall, the film was considered to be too long to watch. Jabariya Jodi was made on a budget of ₹29 crores and made an estimated amount of ₹21 crores. The film miserably failed at the box office.

