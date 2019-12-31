List Of Awards Priyanka Chopra Has Bagged In Bollywood So Far

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra who followed the steps of her sensational sister Priyanka Chopra has proved that acting runs in their blood. She made her debut in the movie Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and bagged her first award for the Best female debut. The actor won several awards from then on, here are the top awards the actor was honoured with.

Parineeti Chopra's list of awards she bagged

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Parineeti Chopra was one of the leads in this movie along with Anushka Shama, Dipannita Sharma, and Aditi Sharma. It was the story of a con man who cons women for money but, the story gets interesting when the three women decide to con the men back. Parineeti Chopra’s role helped her win many awards. Some of her major achievements were:

Best Female Debut – FICCI Frames Excellence Honours

Best Female Debut- Filmfare awards

Star Debut of the Year- Female & Best Supporting Actress- International Indian Film Academy Awards

Favourite Debut Award (Female)- People’s Choice Awards India

Best Female Debut- Zee Cine Awards

Best Female Debut- Stardust Awards

Most promising newcomer (female)- Screen Awards

Hasee Toh Phasee

Parineeti Chopra’s character of a geek Chemical engineer with unusual tactics was a character that gained her popularity. She paired up opposite Siddharth Malhotra and even won the Most Entertaining Actor in Comedy film- Female – Big Star Entertainment Awards for her role.

Ishaqzaade

The love story similar to that of Romeo and Juliet and Heer and Ranjha, Ishaqzaade starred Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra as enemies turned lovers. Parineeti Chopra bagged several awards for her role in Ishaqzaade.

Special Mention - National Film Award

Favourite Debut Award - People’s Choice Awards India

Superstar for Tomorrow- Stardust Awards

Parineeti Chopra has even bagged the Gr8 women Awards under the category of Contribution to Cinema in 2012. She even won the Youth Icon award by Arab Indo Bollywood Awards for her contribution to Bollywood.

