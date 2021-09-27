Parineeti Chopra Looks Stunning In Her Latest Pic From Maldives, Says ‘more Coming Soon’

Parineeti Chopra gives netizens major vacation goals from her recent visit to the Maldives along with her parents and brother Shivang Chopra. The actor's Instagram handle is filled with stunning photos of her clad in gorgeous swimwear, as well as diving gear as she prepares to spend the upcoming days scuba diving in the middle of the ocean. Taking to her Instagram account today, the actor shared a glimpse of her surrounded by the Indian ocean, titling it 'In between dives.'

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star, who seems to be learning the know-how of scuba dive with her brother, hinted fans on more adventures from her trip as she 'gears up for the big dives'. The actor previously uploaded a 'Sunburnt' photo of her clad in a monotone red bikini, which also received a response from her sister Priyanka Chopra.

Parineeti stuns in latest pic from Maldives

Uploading the photo surrounded by the Maldivian sea on her Instagram handle on Monday, September 27, Parineeti wrote, "In between dives 😊🐠 Our boat is now crossing a big channel to go to the next location. Till then, we catch up on sleep, rest, play games and gear up for the big dives! 🥽🛥 More coming soon 😊 #Liveaboard #ScubaDiving #Maldive". Take a look.

Parineeti also gave fans a peek into her whereabouts in her latest Instagram stories. She was seen decked up in her scuba diving outfit in another upload as she promised to take fans for a ride. Posing on her boat in black and blue-toned swimwear, Parineeti wrote, "For the next 7 days, Shivang and I are gonna live on a boat; doing what we love the most - scuba diving. There are 14 other shark chasers here. 🤿 🛥 The phone network is really weak, but I’ll try taking you on the ride with me .. Wish us luck!".

On the work front, Parineeti who was last seen in The Girl On The Train will be helming a pivotal role alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in Animal. Her movies Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina were also well received by the audiences.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @PARINEETI CHOPRA