Parineeti Chopra Marks 1 Year Of 'The Girl On The Train'; Says 'it Changed Me As A Person'

Parineeti Chopra's mystery thriller The Girl On The Train proved the star's acting mettle once again and became a pathbreaking movie in her career. The mystery thriller starred Chopra as an alcoholic lawyer Mira Kapoor, who gets embroiled in a murder investigation. Apart from Parineeti, the film saw terrific performances by Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari among others.

As the film clocked a year since its release, Parineeti dug the archives and shared a BTS clip from the film's sets to mark the occasion. The video opens up with a clapboard as Parineeti shoots a scene, all covered with made up bruises on her face and then pans to various sequences of her alongside Avinash, Aditi among others. She also quipped that Mira's role was the "most difficult role she has ever done".

Parineeti Chopra marks one year of her film The Girl On The Train

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, February 26, the Golmaal Again actor dropped a 30-second clip encapsulating various BTS stills and shots from the movie. In the caption, she described how Mira's character got deeply entrenched within her consciousness, and that it feels surreal to see the film receive appreciation even after one year.

She wrote, "Some characters have the ability to entrench themselves deep within your consciousness and Mira is that woman for me. It doesn’t feel like it’s been a year already and it is amazing that the entire team is still getting so much love and appreciation for the film."

Lauding the makers, she added, "I feel grateful to the makers and @ribhu_dasgupta for giving me this role which not only made me grow as a performer but also changed me as a person." Take a look.

More on Parineeti Chopra's work front

The actor will now be seen alongside Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in the upcoming film Uunchai. The project is being helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. She also has Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline. Parineeti Chopra recently made her television debut by being one of the judges of the reality show Hunarbaaz.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PARINEETICHOPRA)