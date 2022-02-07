Parineeti Chopra Marks 8 Years Of 'Hasee Toh Phasee' By Crooning 'Zehnaseeb'; Watch

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 film Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl in a supporting role. Ever since her debut, she soon established herself as a leading lady and starred in films, including Ishaqzaade and Shudh Desi Romance. One of her romantic comedies, Hasee Toh Phasee, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra, won many hearts. The breezy romance comedy came out to be a fun watch. As the film clocked eight years today, Parineeti Chopra has the best way to celebrate.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti Chopra recently shared a video of her crooning the beautiful melody Zehnaseeb from the 2014 film. In the video, the actor could be seen wearing a black coloured crop top on black bottoms. She tied her hair in a pony and had headphones on while she sang the song. Sharing the video, she mentioned how she decided to record this impromptu version of the song, which was originally sung by Chinmayi and Shekhar Ravjiani, to celebrate eight years of the film. She wrote, "Was dubbing at the studio all day. Took a break. Decided to record this impromptu .. Best way to rejuvenate?? Happy 8 years HTP!"

Details about Hasee Toh Phasee

The 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee starred Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film also had Adah Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena, Anil Charanjett and Neena Kulkarni in supporting roles. The film's plot revolved around Nikhil, a struggling businessman, who thinks he loves his girlfriend Karishma, played by Adah Sharma. While he wants to marry Karishma, he ends up falling in love with her sister Meeta, a geeky and quirky scientist. How he tries to keep Meeta in her senses and away from her anti-depressant pills and also rob her own father ignites the fun in the film. The movie was helmed by Vinil Mathew and was much appreciated by the audience.

On Parineeti's work front

Parineeti Chopra recently made her television debut by being one of the judges of the reality show Hunarbaaz. The actor also has two films in her kitty. She will star alongside Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in the upcoming film Uunchai. On the other hand, the actor will also star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the upcoming film Animal.

Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra/Twitter/@HaseeTohPhasee