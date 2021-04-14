Parineeti Chopra On Changing Narrative Of How Women Are Portrayed On Screen

Parineeti Chopra recently opened up about how Bollywood was trying to depict women and shared her strong views on the same. She also talked about how other actresses from the Bollywood industry need to do their part to change the way how women were presented on screen. Read further ahead to know more about what Parineeti Chopra talked about her roles and how she wanted to do her bit to portray women better.

According to the reports by ANI, Parineeti Chopra recently opened up about how the female actors in the movie industry have to change their narrative of how women were portrayed on screen and added how right from her debut, she also has tried to do the same. She then added how she had always taken it on herself to do something “out of the ordinary not portray the quintessential heroine” that Bollywood had been trying to depict for ages.

Speaking about her last three films namely The Girl on the Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Saina, she stated how these were an attempt by her to give “varied, bold, confident, ambitious heroines” to audiences. She further added how her next films choices would resonate the same thought process as she definitely wanted to do her bit to portray women better.

Parineeti Chopra further talked about how she wished to see other actors from Bollywood change the way how they represented women on screen. She stated that if everyone was able to change the way women were presented on screen, then it would “go a long way in changing the perception of girls in the society”. She also mentioned that as cinema could impact the minds of the audiences, one could use this medium to affect positive change in society.

Parineeti Chopra’s movies in 2021

Parineeti Chopra has already had three releases in the year 2021 so far that included movies namely The Girl on the Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Saina and now she has been gearing for her upcoming movies that will soon reach the audiences. She will be seen in Bhuj: Pride of India alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn and has also been working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s project, Animal in which she will be featured with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.



Image Source- Parineeti Chopra's Instagram