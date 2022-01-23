Parineeti Chopra On Getting Emotional On 'Hunarbaaz'; 'I'm Just Going To Be Real On Show'

With her tremendous performances in several movies in 2021, Parineeti Chopra has proved that she signs films only for their scripts. The actor had a successful run throughout the year with films like The Girl On The Train, Saina, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti Chopra is currently judging the reality talent show Hunarbaaz: Desk Ki Shaan, marking her debut in the Television industry.

The Ishaqzaade actor had a breakdown on the show Hunarbaaz after watching a contestant's performance. Opening about it, Parineeti Chopra told Pinkvilla that she can be anything but she can't be fake. They are struggling to earn their livelihood but are so talented. The 33-year-old actor further added that thinks, how life can be unfair sometimes and it made her emotional. She mentioned, "So, I think that's what happened at that time. Whatever it is, I'm just going to be real on this show."

Parineeti Chopra in Sooraj Bharjatya's Uunchai

The year 2022 is going to be a blast for the actor as she has multiple big projects lined up in her kitty. Parineeti Chopra has two important films lined up, Animal and Uunchai. Going candid with Pinkvilla about Sooraj Bharjatya's Uunchai, the Saina actor said that she was shocked that she was sitting in front of Sooraj Sir and he was offering her a film, Chopra mentioned that it was one of the most beautiful things that could have happened to her in her career. She was also excited about the star cast, which includes, Mr. Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta.

Parineeti Chopra on work front

Apart from Uunchai, the actor will also be featured as a lead role in Animal, also starring Ranbir Kapoor. Animal was announced on January 1, 2021, and is scheduled to release on October 2, 2022. According to the buzz, Kapoor, who is best known for his brooding romantic roles, will take a paradigm shift and portray a dark and intense character in the film. It will be interesting to see whether Ranbir Kapoor will do justice to the character that seems to be opposite from the roles he has performed so far. Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti Chopra had revealed that she is very nervous to go on the sets of Animal because she has to go and perform in front of these 'stalwart' actors.

(Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra)