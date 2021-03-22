Parineeti Chopra On How She Knew She Had To Double Her Training After She Met Saina

As actor Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie and Saina Nehwal’s biopic, Saina, she recently shared her experience of working in the film. She mentioned how she went to Saina Nehwal’s house in order to prep for her role and meet Saina in person. Read ahead to know more about Parineeti Chopra’s new movie.

Parineeti Chopra on how Saina’s presence on sets would have made her nervous

In a recent media interaction, Parineeti Chopra shared a few instances from behind-the-scenes of her highly anticipated movie, Saina. She stated how Saina Nehwal was very approachable and she answered all the queries she had while working on the film. She even stated how she literally discussed everything under the sky with her, including her training, fitness and also whether she was holding the racquet right or not. She then mentioned how she wanted to look right for the part and do justice to the sport and Saina Nehwal.

Parineeti Chopra also mentioned how Saina’s presence on the sets would easily intimidate her. She also recalled the time when she went to Hyderabad to visit Saina Nehwal at her residence where the latter told her how she had never seen her play sports before. She then stated how from thereon, she knew she had to double her training as someone had entrusted her with a responsibility to play the sport right. She then added that if she could play even 1% of what she played, she would consider herself lucky.

All about Saina cast

Not much has been revealed about the Saina cast and only some of the actors essaying significant roles in the movie have been unveiled. Apart from Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal, Manav Kaul will be playing the role of Pullela Gopichand, Eshan Naqvi will be seen as Parupalli Kashyap, Meghna Malik as Usha Rani Nehwal, Subhrajyoti Barat as Harvir Singh Nehwal and Ankur Vikal as Jeewan Kumar. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar & Front Foot Pictures' Sujay Jairaj & Rasesh Shah, Saina Nehwal’s biopic will be in theatres on 26th March 2021.