Parineeti Chopra On 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar': 'I Didn't Shower, Came To Set In Filth'

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra who has had three releases this year recently opened up about the lengths she went to while shooting for a particular scene in her movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The actor recalled that she did not shower for two days and had to sleep in filth for the film.

Parineeti Chopra recalls not showering for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

In an interview with Peeping Moon, the Ishaqzaade actor shared that the scene that she is talking about is the one sequence in which her character Sandeep and Pinky played by Arjun Kapoor are in a hut hiding from the cops while Sandeep is also coming to terms with the fact that she has lost her baby after suffering a miscarriage. The actor revealed that she did not shower for two days for the sequence as she wanted to look destroyed in that scene. The actor further added that the scene location was very filthy and by the time they would finish the shoot and go back home, Pari would find herself covered in mud. Shedding light on the same, she revealed that there was so much dust on the shoot location that her hair would turn white, but she did not clean her hair and body. She would go back to her room, sleep and come the next day to shoot in the same filth.

The actor also mentioned that the entire sequence took 2-3 days to shoot and during the filming, she also wondered if she was overdoing it. The actor also maintained that she is not a method actor, but chose to do this as she wanted to look destroyed and dirty without any makeup. She also said that after watching the film she feels that not showering for two days was totally worth it.

A look at Parineeti Chopra's latest movie

Parineeti Chopra who was seen in three movies this year The Girl On The Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar recently took to her social media page to express her gratitude to her fans for showering her movie Sandeep and Pinky Faraar with love.

The movie which released theatrically on March 19 2021, was released on OTT in May post which it garnered a lot of steam for its storyline and performances. The movie is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and also featured Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: PARINEETI CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.