Parineeti Chopra Opens Up On Becoming A Maasi; Calls Priyanka-Nick's Daughter 'miracle'

Bollywood's sister-duo Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra share a close bond and are often seen together. The two always make sure to support one another and be there for each other on special occasions. Recently, Parineeti Chopra talked about becoming a maasi to Priyanka and Nick's daughter and called her a "miracle baby."

Parineeti Chopra is currently promoting her upcoming film Code Name Tiranga with her co-star and singer Harrdy Sandhu. During an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor was asked how she is happy to become a maasi (aunt) to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In her answer, the Ishaqzaade actor said Malti Marie is "cute" and quipped she wants to "eat her." Chopra further called the little one a "miracle baby" and expressed her happiness.

She said, "She is so cute I want to eat her. Ya of course! She is just a miracle baby, the most beautiful baby the sweetest baby."

After over three years of their wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter earlier in January and named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple announced the arrival of their baby via a social media statement. They wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." Since then, the couple often shares pictures of their daughter but has not revealed her face.

Parineeti Chopra on being compared with Priyanka Chopra

During the interview, The Girl On The Train actor also opened up about her comparison to Priyanka Chopra. Soon after the trailer of Code Name Tiranga was unveiled, fans compared Parineeti to her elder sister Priyanka's look in Don. Talking about the same, Parineeti Chopra said, "Who are these amazing people? I want to meet them. Isn’t that the greatest compliment?" She revealed her family was amazed by Priyanka Chopra's role and added that she was looking amazing. Parineeti Chopra continued, "So if that is happening with me I think that will be awesome. I hope I can get that sort of appreciation like her."

Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra/@priyankachopra